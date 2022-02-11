Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has said the fire incident at its corporate head office in Abuja yesterday was promptly contained and there was no damage to its vital documents.

The fire was said to have started at 11pm on Wednesday, the cause of which is yet unknown.

In a statement issued by the group head, corporate communications, Lawal Isa Kauri, he said, “The fire incident started on the 3rd floor and the combined efforts of the Fire Services in the FCT and staff of the bank who were able to contain and limit it to the 3rd floor.

“The damage to the building is being assessed by a combined team from the FCT Fire Service, insurance companies and in-house experts.

“There is also no damage to the essential documents of our office,” he said.

Kauri said as a result of the incident, those from the position of senior managers and below were yesterday asked to go home till Monday next week when they will be informed on the new date of their resumption.

