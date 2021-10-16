Fire yesterday razed a section of the PREMIUM TIMES head office in Abuja, damaging the newspaper’s newsroom and destroying property.

The newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed who confirmed the incident, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the newsroom of the media outfit was drenched in water due to the fire outbreak.

Mojeed said he was yet to ascertain if the fire engulfed the whole building at the time of filing this report.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the fire started from the office of the shortly after he left for Jumaat prayers at about 1:30 pm.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a thick smoke billowing from the office alerted editors next door to the incident. They forced the door open but were pushed back by the smoke.

The federal and FCT fire services were immediately contacted.

The building was evacuated as staff and witnesses used extinguishers to battle the inferno before the firefighters arrived at the scene in the Wuse area of Abuja.

The fire destroyed the office of the editor-in-chief and sprayed soot on the newsroom and other offices.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that computers, printers, furniture, documents, as well as the personal effects of Mojeed were all destroyed.

The fire, which started at about 1.30 pm, forced the newspaper to cancel its weekly editorial meeting.

Staff members were baffled by the suddenness of the fire. But fire officers suspected an electrical fault as the cause.

Commenting on the incident, assistant managing editor, Bisi Abidoye, who witnessed the incident, lamented its havoc on the office of the editor-in-chief.

He said the incident had been reported to the authorities for formal investigation.