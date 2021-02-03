BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

The Chairman of the Kaduna Peace Commission, Archibisop Josiah Idowu-Fearon Kaduna four bedroom duplex which also houses the centre for Christianity and Islamic study centre with property worth millions of naira has been gutted with fire.

According to an eye witness, the inferno was caused by a worker in one of the houses that neighbours Bishop Fearon’s house who engaged in bush burning who refused to listen to warnings from people around.

The man (name withheld) was warned not to carry out the bush burning but all the warning fell on deaf ears untill the unexpected happened.

Archibisop Fearon who is presently the Secretary General of Anglican Communion Worldwide with headquarters in London expressed shock and disappointment over the incidence.

When contacted on phone for his reaction, he simply said, “Your love & concern are appreciated, may the Lord bless you. You know these uneducated people around us, what does one do other than just warn and leave them to God.

“My library had between 6500- 7000 volumes with almost half on Islamic books and a good number out of print.

“God saved the ground floor as an evidence that God approves of our Centre bringing Muslim & Christian leaders to study & share their faith with one another. We give all the glory to God” he said.

The house which is a four bedroom ensuit duplex had the the three rooms upstairs which is the Bishop’s room, that of his wife, his library, Gym and one other rooms completely razed down with no single item taken away from it.

An eye witness Hadiza Haruna who is the Bishop’s house help said all efforts by the fire Service men who came with about five trucks to put off the fire could not yield much result as much damage has already been done.

When our Correspondent visited the House, sympathizers were seen coming to see the remains of the razed down duplex some of whom expressed sadness with the quantom of destruction.