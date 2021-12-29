An early morning inferno has gutted the Enugu State Broadcasting Service(ESBS) located in Independence Layout.

It was gathered that the fire started as soon as workers of the station wanted to commence transmission on Tuesday.

But for the swift intervention of officials of the state fire service, the fire would have burnt down the entire building.

The cause of the outbreak was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Sources said the fire affected the ground floor, adding that about three offices were affected.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has visited the burnt facility.

He visited the facility yesterday afternoon and took necessary actions to ensure that the radio/television station is back as soon as possible.

