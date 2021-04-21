ADVERTISEMENT

By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

A fire outbreak in the early morning of yesterday destroyed valuable properties at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano.

Sources told journalists that the fire affected the ICT office of the commission, but as of the time of filing in this report it was not yet certain how much was lost to the inferno.

EADERSHIP gathered that the fire started at about 10.30am on Tuesday night lasted for hours before it was put out.

One of the sources said when the fire started the commission had to quickly seek assistance from the Airport and Federal Fire Service at the federal secretariat.

Although the staff of the commission were directed to stay by, electoral officers from various local governments across the state undergoing training were asked to go home until further notice.

Some of the Staff interviewed by our correspondent described the fire outbreak as unprecedented.