A section of the auto spare parts market, Ladipo International Market in the Mushin area of Lagos State was yesterday razed by fire.

The fire started from one of the shops at 35-38 Olapeju Street and spread to other parts of the market.

About 50 shops were said to be affected by the fire, which cause has not been ascertained.

Eyewitnesses said the fire destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and other responders struggled to put out the inferno.

The spokesman of the state fire service, Amodu Shuabu, who confirmed the incident, also told journalists that his officials battled to quell another fire that gutted a building at 36, Abeokuta Expressway, Cement, Dopemu, Lagos.