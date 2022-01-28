Fire disasters occurred at ultra-modern markets in Mokwa and Saho Rami in Mokwa and Mashegu local government areas respectively with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the fire disaster at Saho Rami Market occurred on Wednesday night and yesterday another one occurred at Mokwa, about 40 kilometers apart.

While the sources of the two fire disasters could not be ascertained, preliminary report indicated that the fire outbreaks may not be unconnected with electrical faults.

It was learnt that no life was lost in the two incidents, but four traders who slept inside Mokwa market sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to Mokwa General Hospital for medical attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ndalile-Mokwa, Alhaji Mohammed Shaba, said the fire outbreak in Mokwa was noticed at about 4am yesterday and had razed down more than half of the market.

He said, “The fire started around 4 o’clock in the morning. They called me and I called the fire service. They have been trying to put off the fire but because of lack of tanks, as I am talking to you, the fire is still on.”

The traditional ruler disclosed that despite the devastating loss, hoodlums took advantage of the situation to loot traders’ wares.

The director general Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the two fire disasters adding that though goods worth millions of naira were burnt to ashes the agency was yet to conduct full assessment of the disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT