BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Goods and properties worth millions of Naira were on Tuesday razed by fire in the popular Alade Market located in Somolu area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that several properties were also gutted in the inferno that occurred in the early hours of the day.

As the fire raged miscreants seized the opportunity to loot some of the shops.

Residents have called on men of the Lagos State Police, the state Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA to come to their rescue.

According to Chief Modupe Olufojude (Iyaloja General of Somolu markets), the prompt intervention of fire service responders helped in arresting the fire from spreading to a larger part of the market.

The Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Hon. Abdul Hamed Salawu who was also at the scene assured residents that efforts on the ongoing construction of Somolu Fire Service Station will be doubled-up to fight emergencies in the area.

The Council Chairman promised to install fire hubs around major markets and public places in Somolu.

According to him, emergency management services are part of things that must be put in place for a commercial hub like Somolu.