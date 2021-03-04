By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to give a little thought to affected traders who were affected by fire incidents that occured in three markets within Port Harcourt metropolis in February 2021.

Fire incidents, which occurred at Marine Base Timber market Port Harcourt, Bishop Okoye Street, Mile Three Market and Ogbumnabali Butcher Market, had led to loss of goods and property worth millions of naira and wrecked people’s means of livelihood.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said it was time for Ortom and Tambuwal to reciprocate Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s benevolence to the people of Benue and Sokoto States, respectively.

He said: “The excruciating and melancholic condition which traders affected by the Port Harcourt markets infernos have been forced to bear makes it necessary for Governors Tambuwal of Sokoto and Ortom of Benue, as highest beneficiaries of Governor Wike’s excessive prodigality, to display some sense of generosity of spirit in compliance with the rule of reciprocity.”

The APC chieftian however, decried silence posture, the Rivers State Governor maintained since the unfortunate incidents which have subjected traders to pains and agony and robbed them of their wares and means of survival.

Eze stated that one would have loved to see a situation where the governor visits the scenes of the incidents and provide succor to the wailing traders who contribute in no small means to the economy of Rivers State.

He said: “Recall that some sections of the popular Mile One Market in Port Harcourt and two other sensitive and key markets also within Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, were recently gutted by a raging inferno and sadly, none of these fire outbreaks attracted the sympathy of our Father Christmas Governor for him to either visit or console the Traders whose wares and means of livelihood have been consumed in the conflagration.

“While not asking Governor Samuel Ortom and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Benue and Sokoto States respectively, who have been my good friends and associates right from our days in the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) to return the huge sums of Rivers money which our dear Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in his wisdom donated to help their States at the time of their needs without attending to sensitive areas of governance in his own state, I appeal to them to reciprocate the good gestures of Governor Wike by at least visiting these traders to console and sympathise with them at this crucial period of abandonment and in demonstration of brotherhood.”