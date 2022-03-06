Most fire outbreaks in homes and offices in the country, especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are caused by split air conditioners and unattended cooking, LEADERSHIP Sunday investigation has revealed.

The acting controller of the Fire Service, FCT Command, Engr Sani Saidu, said out of these two major causes of inferno in public and residential buildings, split air conditioners account for 85 per cent of fire outbreaks.

Engr. Saidu warned that in the absence of regular maintenance and proper servicing, air-conditioners can end up triggering a deadly blaze.

The controller who spoke through the command’s spokesman, Ibrahim Muhammad Tauheed, said most fires from air conditioners are caused by unstable power supply and substandard cables.

While noting that fires from air conditioners are more common in Nigeria than previously thought, Saidu said the fires are often caused by a short circuit in the wiring which leads to overheating of the appliance.

This is even as he said frequent power surges or fluctuation in voltage the air conditioner receives can also overheat the unit.

He also listed hoarding of petrol in homes and unattended cooking as fire causes, adding that stoves, clothe dryers, heaters, computers, fans, candles, holiday decorations, smoking, lightening, children, chemicals and gasses, as well as other electrical systems and devices are potential causes of fire outbreaks in homes.

He particularly blamed “The God forbid mentality’’ where some persons forget that churches and mosques where the faith they proclaim are domiciled have severally recorded fire outbreaks.

Saidu reminded Nigerians that during the yuletide, fire outbreaks constitute one of the calamities common during the year. This, he said, is as a result of the harmattan which is associated with dryness and wind.

“This mostly happens from November throughout March where quite a lot of fire outbreaks are recorded since there is dry wind which makes it easy for the fire to spread at the slightest ignition. It is believed that fire incidents also occur occasionally as a result of explosions mostly caused by fuel-laden trucks,” he said.

To this effect, the acting controller promised to ensure strict enforcement of development control regulations that guild building development against fire outbreaks.

While explaining that the FCT command of the service has lined-up activities designed to curb incessant fires, Engr Saidu who stressed the importance of fire safety compliances, warned that living in a house without fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, fire exits, warning signs and designated assembly fire points should no longer be an option.

To curtail incessant fires in the nation’s capital, Engr Saidu said men of the prevention and enforcement units of the command had never relented in the pursuit of strict adherence to the fire safety code. He said they had even commenced training of key persons in ministries, departments and agencies, super stores and schools on how to utilise installed fire defence equipment.

“Our men have also trained selected persons from the FCT call centre, permanent secretary’s office, Servicom as well as hospitals and many other management bodies,” he said.

He stated that the command had in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Abuja, trained a few schools and intend to train many others in their bid to curb fire outbreaks.

He said; “Our men go to residential areas, especially estates, because they already have unique administration that makes residents comply easily with fire safety guidelines. We do check their fire defence equipment to ensure that their fire exit routes are well channeled. We also check the compartmentalisation of their stores to ensure that it won’t hinder the escape of occupants in case of an emergency,” he added.