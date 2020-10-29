The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that 18 rooms and eight toilets were razed on Wednesday night at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kano.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, Public Relations Officer of the Service, confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammed said that the Service received a distress call from one Ibrahim Bashir of fire outbreak at a students’ hostel in the school.

He said that the fire started at about 6:37 p.m., and gutted the upper floor of the building destroying 18 rooms and eight toilets.

The spokesman said that a team of fire fighters were deployed to the scene to extinguish the fire, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

Muhammad enjoined residents to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers at home to curtail fire incidents.

He added that the cause of the fire is being investigated. (NAN)