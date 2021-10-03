A fire yesterday gutted part of the Kano State television station popularly known as Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) .

The station’s director general, Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen but didn’t say the cause of the incident.

Ibrahim said she was informed of the inferno by the engineers on duty who immediately swung into action to extinguish it.

‘’We are lucky that there was no causality as the young men playing football on the station pitch gave us helping hand before the arrival of the fire fighters,” she said.

Sa’a Ibrahim who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) said the commissioners for works and information had been adequately notified of the outbreak.

A source told our reporter that the fire destroyed one of the studios at the station.

The source said though investigation into cause was on-going, electrical spark was suspected to be reason. The inferno that lasted about one hour was later brought under control by fire-fighters and neighbours.