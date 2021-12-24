Property worth millions of naira have been destroyed by fire that razed a petrol station in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The fire broke out at a petrol station located at Every Temporary Site area of Awka located along the Enugu Onitsha Expressway.

Eyewitness told LEADERSHIP Friday that the fire started from a petrol tanker discharging product at the station

The driver of the petrol truck who simply identified his name as Ikechukwu said he suddenly noticed smoke from a part of the truck as it was discharging the product and raised an alarm.

He said, “I don’t know what to say because nobody caused the fire. It happened as we were discharging petrol from the truck into the underground tank but I was surprised to see fire from nowhere. I don’t know what to do or say, who will take responsibility for this.”

Several properties including vehicles and other valuables worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

Men of the state fire service later stormed the filling station and succeeded in putting off the inferno.

Although no life was lost, the Supermarket section of the station, and goods worth millions of naira in several shops in the buildings located around the filling station were burnt.

Several vehicles and tricycles were also destroyed by the inferno.

Efforts to get reaction from the chief fire service officer of the Anambra State Fire Service, Dr. Martins Agbili, were unsuccessful as his mobile phone was unreachable as at the time of filing this report.