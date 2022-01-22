A fire has razed the Potiskum Grains Market in Potiskum local government area of Yobe State.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the fire early hours of Friday and fire fighters rushed to the scene with reinforcement from their Nangere counterparts a few kilometers from Potiskum.

A fire service source said; “Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched a fire vehicle to the scene at about 3:37 am to bring the situation under control.”

A shop owner who gave his name as Alhaji Abubuwa Musa said; “I woke up with a phone call that fire had razed down our shops, I rushed and came here to see, I lost hundreds of bags of maize, beans, groundnut and animal feeds among others”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another victim, Alhaji Umar Lado, said he lost similar items to the fire.

They appealed to the government to come to their aid.

“We lost many items, we believe it is as a result of electrical fault,” Alhaji Lado said. The Potiskum local government fire service said: “We received a distress call from some unknown persons at about 2.58 am that there was a fire outbreak at the grains market where they sell food items.”

ADVERTISEMENT