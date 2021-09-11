The controller general of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim, yesterday said all those who took part in the attack on firefighters and a fire truck in Kogi State must be arrested and brought to book.

Ibrahim, who was reacting to the recent attack on its officials in the state condemned the attack, warning that those responsible would definitely not go unpunished.

The controller general reiterated that it is a criminal offence for anyone to attack firefighters or fire trucks.

He said his directive of blacklisting any community that continuously attacks firefighters still stands, adding that the service would henceforth withdraw its presence from any state that cannot ensure the protection of firefighters and equipment.

Ibrahim stated that he would not fold his hands and watch his men being maimed and killed, while fire trucks worth millions of naira are destroyed.

He urged the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to address this barbaric act by citizens of the state so as to avoid reoccurrence.

The attack took place on September 9 along Felele road in Lokoja, when firefighters were responding to a car fire at Al-Salam fuel station opposite the Kogi State Polytechnic.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the state command of the service had received an emergency call concerning a car fire, but while approaching the scene, a mob armed with dangerous weapons attacked the truck which was conveying firefighters.

During the attack, parts of the truck were destroyed, just as some firefighters who are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, were wounded.

A statement signed by the public relations officer of the service, Ugo Hua, noted that it was the second time firefighters would be attacked in Kogi State.