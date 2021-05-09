ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The Controller-general of the Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, has warned Nigerians against constant attacks on fire fighters and destruction of fire trucks at fire scenes.

Speaking on the occasion of this year’s International Fire fighters’ Day (IFFD), Ibrahim noted that such attitude does not encourage fire fighters who risk their lives to save lives and property.

In a statement signed by the public relations officer of the service, Ugo Huan, which was made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Abuja yesterday, the controller general noted that the International Fire fighters’ Day (IFFD) was instituted after a proposal was emailed across the world on January 4, 1999 following the deaths of five fire fighters in tragic circumstances in a bush fire in Australia.

He eulogized fire fighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, and prayed that God would continue to grant them eternal rest and give their loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that they might be no more but they remained alive in the hearts of those they sacrificed their lives for.