As the nation experiences fuel scarcity, amid reports of the circulation of adulterated fuel and resultant long queues in filling stations, the acting controller -general, Federal Fire Service (FFS) Dr Karebo Samson Pere, has warned Nigerians against the storage of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) in their homes, to avoid fire outbreaks.

Karebo, who pleaded with Nigerians to resist the temptation of storing the product, said such actions, had in previous years, claimed the lives of many family members whose homes were engulfed in flames after fuel stored in their houses caught fire and exploded.

The acting Fire Service boss, further explained in a statement by the service spokesman, Abraham Paul, that such tragedies could be ignited as a result of a spark in electrical short circuit since petrol is a highly inflammable liquid.

Karebo, who listed fuel storage as one of the main causes of inferno in the country, pleaded with Nigerians not to stockpile fuel or other inflammable materials inside their homes, saying they are putting their families and their entire neighbourhood at risk.

He said, “Nigerians risk having a fire outbreak or explosion if there is a source of ignition such as a naked flame or an electrical spark near the stored petrol.

“Nigerians must resist the temptation of storing PMS in their homes or other confined places due to the current challenge of scarcity, as doing that will endanger their lives and that of others.”

“As we all know, children like to experiment, so storing PMS at home could be putting them at high risk especially if it is within their reach,” he added.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) had on February 8, confirmed that petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification, was discovered in the supply chain.

The development caused scarcity of petrol and resultant long queues in filling stations across Lagos and Abuja.