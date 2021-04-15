BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Twenty- four hours after a fire disaster consumed 30 shops in Oro town in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, heavy rainfall accompanied by windstorm on Tuesday wreaked havoc on residential buildings in the town.

At least 50 houses had their rooftops blown off by the windstorm that accompanied a torrential rainfall on Tuesday in Oro and adjourning communities.

Careless refuse burning had led to the fire disaster in Oro central market late Monday night.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the inferno was caused by careless refuse burning near the market by an unknown person, which spread to a shop and later escalated to many other shops in the market.

The director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa confirmed that: “Out of the 354 shops in the market area, 30 shops were consumed by the fire, and the other remaining ones were rescued by the firemen.”

The Tuesday’s night windstorm destroyed about 50 houses in Oro, Iludun Oro and Esie, all in Irepodun local government area of the state.

The storm, it was gathered also pulled down electric poles, thus throwing the entire communities into total darkness.

The zonal spokesperson for Oro community, Mr Niyi Adekanye said: “The whole incident has thrown the entire Oro and its environs into total darkness. We are therefore appealing to the state government to come to our rescue.

“The damage done to us is almost incalculable. We are therefore appealing to the state government and public spirited individuals to come to our aide. We have been in darkness since the storm has destroyed electric poles and cables.”