The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) stirred the hornet’s nest recently when it disclosed that operatives of the commission will begin to carry firearms to curtail the excesses of road users in Nigeria.

Chairman of the committee, Akinfolarin Mayowa, who made the disclosure during the corps’ 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence, explained that the 1992 Act of the FRSC allowed the corps to carry guns. He said that the implementation had become necessary to ensure laws were obeyed and to allow the FRSC function effectively. This was just as he added that the committee would meet with Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and also write to President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the Act.

This newspaper views the suggestion that FRSC operatives should be allowed to carry arms as curious. It is a negative idea and an invitation to anarchy. To justify this bizarre approach to road safety duties, the commission claimed that most of their operatives are usually threatened on duty and sometimes are attacked by motorists. Even if that assertion is true, it is still not a good reason to permit them to carry arms because ordinary citizens too are attacked everyday on the same highways. Should everyone then be permitted to carry arms for self-protection?

The country already has enough arm-bearing security agencies. And the way things are, very soon, Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, the traffic control arm of the police known as Traffic Warden and even the states established traffic units like LASMA and others would be requesting to bear arms.

We recall that the FRSC was founded in 1988 and operates in all Nigerian states as well as the Federal Capital Territory and is the leading agency in Nigeria on road safety administration and management. Its mandate includes clearing obstruction on the highways; preventing and minimizing road traffic crashes; educating drivers, motorists and other members of the public on the proper use of the highway. Its other duties include, designing and producing vehicle number plates and driver’s licences.

However, feelers from the same public they want carry arms against indicate that the commission has deviated from its core mandate as it sees itself as a revenue generating agency. It is common to observe FRSC officials hide in dangerous bends and corners to catch unsuspecting motorists as traffic offenders. Which is to say that they lure motorists into committing offences instead of preventing them from doing so.

Besides, Nigeria is unnecessarily militarised already. An officer with a gun in Nigeria often thinks he has been licensed to kill and or brutalize the citizens. It is estimated that 70 per cent of over 10 million illegal weapons in circulation in West Africa are in Nigeria. According to a Human Rights Watch report, the Police, allegedly, have shot and killed more than 8,000 Nigerians since 2000. We believe the figures could be more. An FRSC personnel with an arm is a potential danger to citizens. The country cannot continue to grow these negative statistics.

In advanced countries, traffic management agencies deploy technology to control and manage traffic. For example in Mumbai India, modern traffic management system was introduced that is quietly reducing congestion on city roads. At the city’s police headquarters a large screen relays live images from traffic junctions, while a geographic information system renders congestion levels onto a map veined with red, amber and green. Traffic policemen sitting at the screen consoles monitor some 220 junctions at a time through more than 600 hi-tech remotely operable zoom cameras.

These cameras detect the intensity of the traffic and feed data into computers. This allows for real time adjustments of traffic signals that are synchronized to help commuters catch green lights all through and thus create an efficient traffic flow. Trouble spots can be tackled directly from the control centre. Broken down vehicles or potential security risks or accidents can also be dealt with very quickly through continuous monitoring from the control centre. This is the kind of system we expect FRSC to develop.

It is from this standpoint that we call on the National Assembly to stay action on the plan to grant approval to FRSC to carry arms as it will be counterproductive in the long run. It is ill -timed and dangerous. The 1992 Act cited by the legislature should be presented for an urgent amendment to have its prescription of arms for the corps expunged. The commission should be more concerned about attracting enough budgetary provisions to enable it enhance its operations through deployment of technology in the discharge of its duties as it is done in civilized climes. We insist that approving the use of arms to the FRSC and similar paramilitary agencies is a path that the country should not tread.