Nigerian Afrobeats star, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML; rave of the moment, Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a Portable, and sensational dancer and hypeman, Iwe Pascal, popularly known as Pocolee were among winners at the second edition of the Naijatraffic Awards held on Friday, December 31, 2021.

According to the organisers of the event, the Naijatraffic Awards is about promoting, encouraging and celebrating the achievements of the “new generation” for their various creativities in the music industry.

It has consistently uplifted Nigerians music on the global stage since its inception.

Fireboy DML was one of the biggest winners at the second edition of Naijatraffic Awards 2021 as he won two awards including the Naijatraffic Artiste of The Year Award.

Recall that after some weeks of nominations, the organisers announced the nominees for the 2021 Naijatraffic Awards.

This second edition of the Awards recorded over 500,000 votes, with more than seven million visitors across all the Award categories.

The nominations and voting were done on Naijatraffic Awards official website: www.naijatraffic.ng/awards.

Meanwhile, the chief organiser of the annual event, Iking Ferry, has revealed the winners of each Award category.

Apart from the trio of Fireboy DML, who won the Artiste of The Year and Album (Apollo) of the Year Awards; Portable, who won Best Indigeneous Artiste Award, and Pocolee, who got Hypeman of the Year Award, there were other 17 winners in different categories.

They include Next Rated Artiste – FoelyJoe; Song of the Year – Ckay (Love Nwantiti); Best Song & Sound Recording Artiste – Chike; Young Entrepreneur of the Year – JSL Nation; Entertainment Promoter – C’Eric Entertainment; Best Hip Hop/Rap Single – Pele King.

Also on winners list is Special Recognition – Stephanie O Bennard;

Best Afro Pop Single – Teaza; Best Music Video – Nifemi Oosa 44.4 (Table 4 Two); Best Entertainment Graphics Artistes – GR_Portrait; Music Producer of the Year – Bayologic; Best Inspirational Song With Message – Emmy Young; Comedian/Comic Act of the Year – Gospelvics

Others were Blogger Of the Year – Ay Blogz; Entertainment Promoter With Potentials – GodBoy; DJ of the Year – DJ Yen-D, and Best Collaboration – Oluwa Eben.