Nigerian Singer, Fireboy announced he will release his next single in March, and third studio album before June.

The singer made the announcement on twitter following his studio manager and Rock and Julie crooner Olamide teasing threat to release the singer’s third single and album noting he was tired of listening to the song and album alone.

“I’ve has Fireboy third studio album with me since October 2021 and I’m tired of listening to it alone. If you have his number, kindly call him and let him n let him know am gonna leak it if he no pick next single and let’s drop album,” twitted Olamide.

Fireboy’s third studio album features his December hit single Peru with internationally acclaimed pop singer Ed Sheeran, and will another mainstream global act, Asa.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT