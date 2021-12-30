Prompt intervention of the men of Kwara State Fire Service on Thursday averted what could have been a major fire disaster in the state.

A trailer truck with registration number PKM 141 ZY and a petrol tanker with registration number FLK 105 FA loaded with 45 litres of petroleum product collided along Bode Saadu- Jebba highway in Moro local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the accident was as a result of wrongful overtaking by one of the drivers of the vehicles.

It was further gathered that the firefighters quickly responded to the distress call sent to their office and in no time arrived at the Shao junction scene of the accident.

The firefighters quickly moved into action and evacuated petrol from the tanker, thereby preventing it from exploding.

Confirming the inccident, the spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said

no life was lost to the accicident.

“Our firemen were there for hours and kept cooling the tanker as to prevent any form of fire outbreak until the whole siphoning process was done,” Adekunle said.

He quoted the director of the State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urging tanker drivers to always drive safely to avoid carnage on the highways.

