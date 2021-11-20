It was a bright, sunny day in Koroduma One Man Village, a community situated in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, when LEADERSHIP Weekend visited.

Heavily pregnant Maryam Abdullahi struggled to balance carrying her cooking gas cylinder in her hand as she walked to a gas station at AA Rano Filling Station in the community.

Mrs Abdullahi who was looking weak and stressed told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the hike in the price of gas is taking a toll on her health already as she resorts to using firewood and charcoal.

Mrs Abdullahi who said she was however warned to halt using firewood and kerosene as cooking fuel during antenatal, said more worrisome for her is that she lost her job as a teacher in a private school during the lockdown, hence she depends solely on her husband who is a private security guard for all her needs.

“The hardship is too much. I can not refill my six kilogrammes (kg) of gas cylinder anymore. I had to resort to cooking with firewood or charcoal. I was warned that using firewood, charcoal, and kerosene was linked with an increase in risk of stillbirth, low birth weight, and impaired cognitive development. Life is becoming unbearable for a common man in this country.

“It has never been this bad in Nigeria for six kg of cooking gas to be refilled at N3,900. Many households have resorted to charcoal and kerosene stoves. President Muhammadu Buhari must take drastic measures to crash the price of the product in the interest of the masses,” said Mrs Abdullahi as she refilled her six kg cooking gas cylinder.

A survey carried out in some parts of Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), LEADERSHIP Weekend can authoritatively report that a kilogramme of gas sells for N750 against the initial price of N350 and N400 in FCT, while a kilogramme of gas sells for N680 in some parts of Nasarawa against the initial price of N280 and N300.

Currently, in Abuja, five kg sells for N3,750 against the initial price of N1,750 and N1,800, six kg sells for N4,500 against the initial price which was between N2,100 and N2,400, while 12.5 kg now sells between N9,000 and N9,500, while in Nasarawa, five kg now sells for N3,250 against the initial price of N1,500, six kg sell for N3,900 against the initial price of N1,800, while 12.5 kg sells between N8,000 and N8,200 against the initial price of N3,500 and N3,600 sold between January, May and June this year.

However, unlike Mrs Abdullahi, Mrs Hassana Usman a petty trader who resides at One Man Village was unable to refill her cooking gas because of the hike in the price of gas.

“Perhaps, I will resort to cooking with firewood or charcoal,” she said as she angrily left the gas station.

Mrs Usman, a mother of three further explained that the cost of living is getting out of hand and unaffordable for the common man. She decried that the price of foodstuff, rent, food, school fees are all going up daily.

“Only God knows how much we would buy if six kilogrammes of gas would be sold before the new year when gas is usually scarce, ‘’ she added.

Another resident, Mr Abdullahi Saleh, said it has practically become impossible for him to fill his gas since the price skyrocketed, lamenting that the government derives pleasure in punishing citizens.

“I am not impressed with the policies of this administration. How will the price of gas increase from N3,500 in the state six months ago as against the current price of N8,000? The government should act fast and ease the sufferings of Nigerians,” he said.

Saleh also lamented that the price of kerosene is also high, hence he had to get a coal pot for his wife and buy charcoal for cooking instead of buying the costly cooking gas. He added that his wife also uses firewood for cooking.

Apparently, Mrs Usman and Saleh’s narratives on prices of cooking gas are the same as many Nigerians who have resorted to using firewood and charcoal for cooking.

It is no longer news that many households in the countries are bearing the brunt of the skyrocketing price of gas, lamenting that the cost of the product has risen beyond their reach. They also urge President Muhammadu Buhari who doubles as the minister of Petroleum Resources, to take urgent steps to make it as affordable as it once was if he loves poor Nigerians as he claims.

A resident of Kubwa, FCT, Abuja, John Sado also said: “A kilogramme of gas, which used to cost N350 and N400 few months ago, now goes for N750.” He lamented that the prices of cooking gas, foodstuff, and other commodities are getting too expensive and unaffordable for the common man.

“The love a government can show its people is to make life meaningful. I wonder what will happen as we approach the festive season which is just in five weeks. After much planning I managed to refill my gas at N9,000 for 12.5kg instead of N3,600,” he said.

A vendor, Emmanuel Oke who resides in One Man Village said he has resorted to cooking with an electric stove. He said although power is not stable he believes that cooking with an electric stove is cheaper than cooking gas.

“I think the price of cooking gas in Nigeria is the highest in the world. It is now even cheaper to use my electricity to cook my food. We do have less than five hours of power supply daily. My prayers are for low-income earners whose earnings have not increased in the past one year,” he said.

Oke said if the current increment in the prices of cooking gas is sequel to widely reported concerns of marketers of LPG over the supply shortage and persistent increase in the price of cooking gas and cylinders in Nigeria, then the federal government should address the crisis.

LEADERSHIP reports that the rise in the price of cooking gas started in April 2021 when it was sold for between N280 -N300 per kilogramme but later increased to N670 – N750 depending on the location.

Earlier, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) marketers had warned that the 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas, which is sold at between N8,000 and N9,000 could rise to N10,000 by December 2021 if the government fails to address the situation.

The executive secretary of the National Association of LPG Marketers, Mr Bassey Essien, who raised the alarm blamed the hike in the price of the product on the recently introduced import charges and Value Added Tax (VAT) by the Federal Government. Essien said, “the price of cooking gas may as well reach N10,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder.”

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend, Essien said the association is tired of speaking on behalf of Nigerians.

He said the people should rather hold the government responsible and accountable for the hardship unleashed on them.

According to him, “The consumers have complained, the marketers have complained. So, the government should do the needful. We have even proffered solutions, yet nothing is being done to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

“The government should speak up. They are responsible to us. We all know the minister of Petroleum. The price of gas is generally high although sometimes it reduces a little and then skyrockets again. The government must speak up now.”

However, besides the worrisome increase in tree falling which negates the agreement of the just-concluded World Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Scotland where alongside African leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari joined world leaders and signed off a new climate change agreement, experts championing the course of a green environment asserted that the act is taking a toll on the health of Nigerians.

At the moment, a sizable number of residents have resorted to using firewood and charcoal as an alternative to cooking gas due to the new price regime.

Corroborating Oke’s statement, a resident of Gwagwalada in FCT, Obinna Samuel said the hike in the price of the product has taken a heavy toll on his life as an average income earner.

Samuel noted that he had been using the product for over a decade now due to its affordability and accessibility but could no longer afford it now. He also stressed that taking his bath to work has also become stressful because he had to wake up early to use a charcoal pot to warm his bathing water.

A popular adage says that when two elephants fight the grass will suffer. I am hopeful that the federal government and the National Association of LPG Marketers.

However, amidst the skyrocketing increase in the price of cooking gas, LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed that many Nigerians who have resorted to using firewood and charcoal as an alternative to cooking gas due to the new price regime.

Findings also revealed that the hike in the price of the product led to high patronage of firewood and charcoal which is largely sold at N100 and N200 respectively and equivalent to one Kilogramme of cooking gas before it turns to ashes.

A petty trader who also sells charcoal and firewood, in Masaka, Nasarawa Nasarawa State, Joyce Francis, said she sells two to three bags of charcoal a day compared to before when she struggled to sell a bag in a week.

Francis said she believes that the hike in the price of gas has made many Nigerians resort to the use of firewood and charcoal.

“I use charcoal to cook too. Because I can not afford my gas. Refilling my cooking gas is a no-go area for me. My focus at the moment is to pay my children’s school fees and buy foodstuff in the house whose prices are also increasing daily,” she said.

Another firewood seller, Mrs Amina Sunday, also corroborated Francis’s statement, saying that the firewood business is booming now as her sales have increased from what it used to be before the hike in the price of cooking gas.

Sunday said the price of charcoal remains N100 while the big plastic bag is sold for N200.

A food seller, popularly called Mummy Jane in Koroduma, Nasarawa State said she now uses firewood, and charcoal to prepare her meal while she uses gas to warm her food.

“I know that using firewood is dangerous to my health. But, I have no choice. As you can see I now use open space to cook. This to avert choking myself with smoke inside the kitchen,” she said.

Mummy Jane agreed that firewood litters the environment and the smoke is unhygienic but she has no choice. “I don’t want to put more burden on my customers, that is why the price of mine remains the same. I now use charcoal and firewood while I use cooking gas to warm the food later during the day.

She further explained that foodstuffs are very costly too, so she tends to manage what she can afford to ensure that she does not increase her price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident, Mrs Hannah Haruna, lamented that because she now uses firewood she had abandoned the kitchen for open space which according to her was not convenient.

She added that “unlike before when I cook inside my kitchen. My cooking is no longer hygienic even though I try to ensure that flies don’t perch on my food. As you can see my pots are now black and dirty unlike before too.”

However, amidst the rise of cooking gas, it would be recalled that Nigeria ratified the Paris Agreement on Climate Change in 2017, the country still grapples with the challenge of women and children suffering from the effect of constant use of firewood and charcoal.

Also, the World Health Organisation, (WHO) has revealed that smoke emanating from firewood used for cooking is the third greatest killer of women and children in Nigeria. The organisation said that 93, 300 deaths occur in Nigeria as a result of smoke from traditional biomass stoves. This Is before the hike in the price of cooking gas.

With these figures at least 450,000 Nigeria women will die from cooking with firewood or charcoal in five years if an alternative method of cooking is not introduced at an affordable rate.

But, the United Nations (UN) insisted that close to 4 million people die prematurely from illness attributable to household air pollution from inefficient cooking practices using polluting stoves paired with solid fuels and kerosene.

A public health expert Jacintha Pedro, however, warned against cooking with non-clean fuels such as firewood and kerosene, saying it can cause health problems such as stillbirth, hypertension, premature delivery, abortion, and congenital malformation.

Pedro added that smoke emanating from firewood is very dangerous and down the line charcoal has a great impact not just on women but also on pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes.

Besides the dangers of tree falling which lead to deforestation, she said shifting from traditional cooking with firewood to clean fuels may improve women’s cardiovascular health.