An investment company, Zee Capital Investment, has allocated various plots of lands to its investors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). They were presented with their certificates of occupancy (Cs of O) at its maiden investment summit in Abuja.

The event, which was held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Abuja was attended by investors who have been with the organisation since its inception.

The firm’s group managing director, Ambassador Ebenezer Ulochukwu, who welcomed the investors to the summit, said the desire of Zee Capital is to build its partners accounts and meet their immediate needs.

He said the summit was designed as a quarterly event to showcase the company’s performance and to acquaint the investors on how their funds are being utilised.

Ulochukwu said integrity and accountability are parts of the core values of the organisation, adding that over the years, it has judiciously managed the investors’ money by channelling them into livestock farming through one of the company’s subsidiaries, Royal Niger Green Farms, located in Agbarho, Delta State.