A logistic firm, Red Star Express Plc has applauded its long-haul truck operators for sustaining economy and trade during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking over the weekend, at the truck operators’ appreciation campaign titled ‘Our Truckers are the heroes’ organised to pay tribute to professional truck operators, the group managing director, Dr. Sola Obabori appreciated the effort of the operators especially during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

According to him, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the operators delivered safely, securely and kept the company’s operations moving forward.

He said: “the dedication that our truck operators demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to date is unparalleled and cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

“These men were on the highways for days and sometimes spent hours at state borders until they received clearance to proceed. It was not easy for them, but they had to play their part in ensuring that we fulfilled the promises made to our esteemed customers.”

“We are extremely grateful to them for the talent, skillset, and most importantly, invaluable work ethic that they each bring to the table every single day. We applaud them for the bravery, resilience and discipline they have continued to display despite the numerous challenges. Their enormous contributions are critical in our ability to deliver excellent service to our esteemed customers nationwide,” he added.

The divisional managing director, Red Star Logistics, Mr. Charles Ejekam, also acknowledged the efforts of the operators.

“In this year’s truck operators appreciation week, Red Star Logistics specially recognize the immense contributions from these heroes. The company’s leadership team sincerely appreciates them for the numerous sacrifices they have made and are still making to ensure we delight our customers.

“ It is of no mean feat that in the face of insecurity and the poor state of our roads, our trucks are still visible in all the nooks and crannies of the country,” he pointed out.