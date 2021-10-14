A fast-rising creative and entertainment company, Cyclers Studio, has unveiled plans to equip youths with in-demand skills to compete for the growing opportunities in the creative industry in Edo State and beyond.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Artiste Manager, Cyclers Studio, Clinton Ohwofasa, said the company offers services and capacity building opportunities in photography, video production, sound recording, filmmaking, artiste management and training in the creative industry with a target to dominate the south-south market.

According to him, “Nigeria’s entertainment sector has grown in leaps and bounds in the last couple of years, with activities that have attracted global attention. I dare say that Nigeria is at a crossroads and would for a long time come to dominate the entertainment space globally. There is no denying that we have what it takes to set the tone in global entertainment for decades to come. For us, we see it as a virgin field that presents opportunities for all.”

Ohwofasa said the recent report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which said that the entertainment sector can employ over 20 million Africans, has exposed the opportunities in the sector, which is ripe for all to partake in.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Our major goal is to create an atmosphere to give the audience an unforgettable experience. While we provide photography and content production service to a segment of our clientele, we are also working to sign about two artists into our artiste management platform. Both artistes are in Benin and we believe they have the vibes, unique flavours and delivery that would wow the Nigeria nay African music scene.

“We have also been involved in bringing some artistes into the city to create exciting experiences for party lovers and we intend to do a lot more of that in months to come. We actually have a massive show lined up for December that promises to shake the city. Everyone should watch out for that.”