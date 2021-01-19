By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

A freelancing platform in Nigeria, Softwork, has reiterated its commitment in boosting employment ecosystem in the country as it upgrades its services and revamped its website with improved features aimed to deliver value to both employers and freelancers.

With the rate of unemployment in the country especially among the youths, the Company is proffering solution with its software in connecting freelancers to employers. It links freelancers to their choice of work or projects at their doorpost. There is also an aspect of the software that protects both freelancer and employer in terms payment for service.

Speaking to media, the founder/CEO of Softwork, Mr Chigozie Okwara, said that the new platform will ensure a system for the exchange vital information in a safe and secure space.

Okwara said that, “We connect employers with freelancers for projects so they can grow and improve. It is almost like outsourcing, but better. Unlike using full time employees, you can hire based on skill set.

“People choose to be a freelancer because it is their passion and they develop marketable skills while creating their own schedule. Softwork is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills. Our platform removes the worries both clients and freelancers may have.”

He added that “We have various skills such as; web designers, app developers, writers, video editors, music promotion, the list goes on. This flexibility creates better work-life balance for freelancers and increases the quality and speed of service delivery for businesses.”

Also, Marketing Manager, Softwork, Light Nwokocha, said that “Their concerted efforts are to serve both freelancers and employers well.”

He noted that this will attract and encourage more Nigerian youths to develop themselves for better jobs and better tomorrow.

Since beginning operations fully in 2018, SoftWork has helped reduce the stress freelancers go through to get jobs, and helped employers get reliable services. Freelancers can also get recommendations as well as send proposals to employers, vis-à-vis. The Company has over 5,000 freelancers signed up, and has secured over 200 jobs since its launch.