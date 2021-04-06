BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

A Nigerian digital ecosystem firm, Roaddo, has developed a mobile app which connects buyers and sellers and offers instant delivery of goods and services in the electronic commerce segment of the economy.

The Roaddo app which goes live today, April 6, 2021 is conceived to ensure the convenience of the shopper and to unlock market access to the sellers and service providers.

The founder /visioner of Roaddo App, Fred Adun, said during the media unveil that aside the convenient shopping experience for buyers, the Roaddo App will also address widespread youth unemployment by giving Nigerians a platform where they can leverage their skills to sustainably earn a living.

“In addition to unlocking market access, Roaddo had also leveraged technology to affordably make a variety of on-demand services; including cab rides, hourly help, beauty services and artisans readily available to Nigerians”, Adun revealed.

With over 60 products and services available on the Roaddo App, the discerning shopper with an uncompromising eye for quality is assured of convenience, ease of access and prompt delivery to preferred locations, thereby elevating the shopping experience.

Roaddo, a wholly Nigerian brand offers buyers a chance to shop from the comfort of their homes and have the items delivered within one hour. With our network of partners and service providers, our commitment is to ease logistic challenges encountered by buyers as well as to offer prompt and efficient delivery of goods and services.

“When life gets busier, get back some “me time” with the Roaddo; a multiple on-demand services app”, Adun enthused. With the current public health challenge, Roaddo app is a timely solution to ensure exposure to crowded spaces remain limited while goods and services remain readily accessible to buyers.