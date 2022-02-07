As part of its resolve to support the effort of the Federal Government to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic, ENL Consortium has facilitated the vaccination of over 600 dockworkers working at its terminal.

ENL Consortium is the operator of Terminals C and D at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa.

The dockworkers vaccination exercise, which was carried out from Thursday, January 27 to Wednesday, February 2, 2022, was conducted by authorised health officials.

Speaking after the exercise, the executive vice chairman/CEO of ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup, said, “The Federal and State Governments as well as the World Health Organisation (WHO) have told us that COVID 19-vaccines are effective and can lower the risk of getting and spreading the virus. Vaccines also help prevent serious illness and death in children and adults even if they get infected by COVID-19.

“Also, don’t forget that port workers, including dockworkers are essential workers. The ports must keep operating round the clock in order to keep the economy moving and to ensure the continuous supply of essential commodities to Nigerians. Dockworkers are important to ensuring continuity at the port, and we care for their well being.

“These are the reasons why we deemed it necessary to invite health officials into the port and encourage dockworkers to get vaccinated in support of the effort by the government to put an end to this pandemic.”

The dockworkers expressed gratitude to the management of ENL Consortium for facilitating the vaccination exercise.

A representative of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Kunle Bamimodu said, “First of all, we want to appreciate the gesture of our leader in the person of the Executive Vice Chairman of ENL, Princess Vicky Haastrup, who brought this initiative to the workplace because it is not that convenient for workers to move around because of the nature of our work. Without mincing words, this is a nice gesture to the workers. We all appreciate her for bringing this vaccination exercise to the terminal. It makes it easy for us to get vaccinated.”

