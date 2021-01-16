By FESTUS OKOROMADU |

An indigenous technology firm, E. F. Network Limited, yesterday said it had gotten approval from the sector’s regulatory agency, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to provide Internet services in the country.

A statement by the company’s director of corporate communications, Ameh Ochojila, said the approval came after meeting all requirements and qualifications stipulated by NCC for the license, adding the firm would offer customers quality service at affordable cost, stressing its market entry strategy will be providing efficient service at a cheaper rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The licensing of E.F. Network Ltd. will increase competition in the market space and make internet services more readily available, and eventually lead to a crash of the cost of internet usage in the country,” it said.

Speaking on the development, the company chairman/CEO, Gideon Egbuchulam, said the license would make a positive revolution in Nigeria’s internet services as it will be more available, faster and affordable to Nigerians soon, stating the provision of internet services by E.F. Network will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of efphonetaxi and other online services offered by the company.

Meanwhile, the grant of internet license is coming barely three months after the company introduced a revolutionary product called efphontaxi.com, a high-tech anti-theft and anti-kidnapping application that has the capacity to minimize activities of phone thieves and kidnappers in the country.