Vitablom Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Vitafaoam Nigeria PLC, has advocated six months exclusive breastfeeding for babies, describing it as nature’s best gift to them.

Vitablom celebrated the 2021 World Breastfeeding Week in Lagos by educating pregnant women and nursing mums in several hospitals in Lagos, on the importance of breastfeeding for the mother and the child.

Themed: ‘Protect breastfeeding: A shared Responsibility’, Vitablom demonstrated how to conveniently breastfeed, using Nursing Pillow and Breastfeeding Cover while highlighting the remarkable benefits of breastfeeding.

Apex Nurse of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Mrs Adebukola Cole, while speaking to pregnant mothers at the event, highlighted the importance of breastfeeding as nature’s best gift to babies because the breast milk contains all the nutrients required for proper development of babies.

Cole said; “We advocate six months’ exclusive breastfeeding for babies and because it is a wise choice for both mothers and their babies.”

Vitablom’s general manager, Mr. Mayowa Fabunmi added: “ In line with our core values , Vitablom delights in providing comfort for all, especially nursing mothers. We are consciously partaking in this shared responsibility by providing comfort for breastfeeding mothers through our carefully thought out products.”