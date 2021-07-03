Nigeria’s indigenous cable TV, Moreplex, said in its bid to further demystify the foreign pay TV industry and make its decoder available in every home, it has come up with lease option and embarked on customers’ friendly promo.

The company said the brand is out to break the monopoly of foreign pay TV in the country through introduction of flexible pricing.

The lease option package, which commenced from June 15, 2021 will enable customers to get a Moreplex TV decoder with N1, 000 non-refundable fee and start paying instalmentally for the decoder over a period of 16 months at N1, 000 per month.

The chief executive officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha said, “Moreplex TV is for us in Nigeria and it must be available for every Nigerian and that is why we are coming up with different customer friendly promo that will enable our brand of pay TV decoder get to every home.”

According to him, aside the lease option, there is 50 per cent discount on instant purchase of our decoder. Also the customers get the dish and LND at a discount. We embark on all this to make sure that every Nigerian has access to our pay TV.

He explained further that, “On our decoder is a free to air sports dedicated channel, bringing top matches into Nigerian homes. We also extended the promo to all our plans.”