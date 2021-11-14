Technology firm, Emplug has launched applications called Emchat and Plugbay with the aim of identifying development strategies that can generate new employment and income opportunities for Nigerians.

The Emchat app, the firm say is a robust, dynamic chat and full-scale virtual conferencing App, while Plugbay is a social empowerment and micro-advertising App.

The launch which took place in Abuja Friday November 12 witnessed participants drawn from government agencies, banks and tech firms.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director of Emplug, Engr Azunna Chukwu said Emplug is a company birthed out of the desire to make a change and drive positive impact across all sectors and social cadres.

“What we have done is, we have found a way to mainstream the informal sector into global economy and at the same time become a sure ally to governments towards finding ways to curb issue of unemployment.

“Emplug has an ecosystem of different platforms that are all connected towards empowerment. Emplug journey is one that has coalesced for us a lot of young and intelligent individuals that have come together to build home-grown applications with a strong desire and mission to add positive values to society.”

Explaining further, Chukwu said, “Our country needs healing at this time, and what Emplug is doing is to champion a course that advocates for a shift away from the concentration of government as job creator. We are positioning as one of government’s most credible ally towards a very conservative estimated reduction of unemployment in Nigeria by 45% in just two years, by creating a true “Jobs-For-All” Scenario within the shortest possible period. We are calling on Nigerians to join the PlugBAY project either as consultant or advisor.”

Also speaking, Executive Director, Corporate Services, Galaxy Backbone Limited Owoicho Igoji commended Emplug for the lofty initiative, saying the firm has introduced a new area where Nigeria can make a head-way towards improving on the country’s GDP via digital economy.

“There is a huge business in the ICT space, we cannot do it alone. Galaxy Backbone is open to partnership. We have since learnt that there is no way can deliver on ICT in Nigeria and by extension digital economy, if we do not hold hands across all stakeholders. And so Emplug is invited to partnership. I see a very clear relevance in what you are doing and our doors are open to supporting this project,” he added.

The firm also hinted that it is launching a career clinic, an unconventional 21st century center that allows just about anyone seeking career advice and counselling to walk in and get it done for free.

Further describing features of the product, it said EmChat’s unique features gives you the options of setting up quick or instant virtual meetings (meet-ups) or virtual seminars, workshops or hosting conferences with millions of people in attendance with concurrent or spaced sessions.

Also that PlugBay is the first global micro-advertising and empowerment platform that recognises 3 important actors through yearly membership subscriptions allowing them to use the services of hiring and advertising in real time without Internet, without a smart phone and without call/sms.