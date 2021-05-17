Nigeria-based high-tech company, E.F Network Limited, has launched an e-commerce solutions directory aimed at providing a robust platform for businesses to interact, as a way of boosting economic development using Information Communications Technology (ICT) resources.

The company’s chairman, Mr Gideon Egbuchulam, said the firm is targeting artisans, low-income earners and players within the small and medium enterprises sector to contribute to the nation’s economy.

In the last six months, the firm has rolled out some innovative products aimed at providing solutions to a plethora of societal challenges and ultimately solving and unemployment nightmare.

“First was efphonetaxi, licensed by the NCC to deploy internet nationwide and now this e-commerce directory (efcontact.com), which gives every registered business a mini-website to showcase all their products and services.

“With efcontact.com, there is no need for MSMEs to waste money buying domain names in dollars, paying for a webmaster to construct their website and electronically advertise their products and services. It’s actually targeted at low-income earners,” Egbuchulam said in a statement.

“All the products and services of any registered business can be displayed on efcontact platform. A tiny company can look like a giant company using that efcontact. The platform is a new digital economy, a mini website for every business, whereby any business can post a summary of all of its products and services, address, phone, and email, or even prices.

“We do not touch or collect any cash payments from sales and services or ship products or deliver any products, or take any percentage of users’ profits.

“Our business is drawing traffic to businesses and connecting people for a business handshake.

ADVERTISEMENT

pens between seller and buyer, service providers and clients or logistics, we are not involved. We only care for registered users to reach each other to do business and draw traffic to businesses; because the success of any business is a game of numbers. One cannot compare a business receiving 100 customers daily to one receiving five,” he said.

He noted that the new e-commerce directory has come to change the way Nigerians will shop and find service providers, professional services, artisans, products, sellers and government contacts.

Further explaining how the platform works, the statement quoted the Technical Director of the company, Mr. Eben Ikeri as saying that users are required to register before using the platform.