Farmalert has launched two special projects, Farmalert Academy and Farmalert RAS Project in a bid to address problems faced by local livestock farmers.

The Farmalert Academy which is a ten-week training of ten selected livestock farmers, is structured to equip farmers with requisite knowledge and help them keep better practices and make informed decisions that will improve productivity.

While Farmalert RAS, a real -time advisory services project, is a call advisory services with the unique number to enable farmers with challenges to make calls and access information on livestock management procedures.

At the launch of the project, founder and chief executive officer of Farmalert, Dr. Femi Kayode, said “We believe that this support will go a long way in setting a firm foundation for the growth of the livestock industry in Nigeria”

“Most farmers become farmers sadly in the most unfortunate ways and as such, they make bad decisions that turn a rather viable business into a burden, we see this everyday as more farms close down due to bad managerial practices. Today we are providing a form of structured classes for farmers to first learn, then unlearn and lastly relearn”, he said.