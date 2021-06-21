A waste management firm, Scrap Bank Africa (SBA) is set to tackle the problem of waste management in the country by setting new standards and providing end-to-end solutions for a healthier planet, whilst empowering Nigerians.

Commenting on the new initiatives SBA’s Operations Manager Yemi Nofiu said the company’s services go beyond only recycling, as it provides 360-degree services in the African waste recycling industry by supporting waste collectors and aggregators with all-round operations and distribution.

According to Nofiu, these include recycling, warehousing, logistics, technology infrastructure and financing to help them achieve an efficient supply chain framework.

“Scrap Bank Africa seeks to end poverty, empower women and girls, and combat climate change and its impacts. All these are crucial issues we are dealing with globally, and particularly in Nigeria today.

‘’The organization is onboarding waste collectors and aggregators and offers competitive rates, storage facilities, logistics and technology solutions to interested persons. Existing small businesses within the waste management industry can also benefit by accessing financial aid, with flexible and unconventional payment plans,’’ he said.

According to him, the waste management firm enables unprecedented efficiency and cost reduction in the supply chain, providing total visibility while delivering scraps and recycled products safely, on time and in full.

