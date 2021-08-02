Inlaks, a notable ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa has partnered with the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art of Pan Atlantic University’s initiative of aiding the learning of History through art for secondary school students in Lagos State.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art and the Lagos State Ministry of Education to foster the learning of Nigerian History through artworks from the museum’s collection.

Addressing the students at the museum in Lagos, Adetokunbo Ayo-Ogunsanva, Inlaks Group Head, Human Resources and Administration, said the initiative will not only shape the students’ future but have a lasting impact on them.

“As an organisation, we decided to partner with the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art to provide this opportunity because we believe in the future of tomorrow.

This is a wonderful initiative and I will like you to maximize this opportunity. There is a saying that ‘when preparation meets opportunity then you have success.”

Harping on the CSR policy of the company, she noted that though Inlaks is an ICT organization, the initiative is consistent with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and reflects its commitment to boost education in Nigeria.

Also speaking the director, Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art of Pan Atlantic University, Dr Jess Castellote, explained that the initiative was borne out of the need to help young people know more about the history, tradition, and culture of Nigeria due to the lack of resources in some public secondary and primary schools.