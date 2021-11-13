A consultant engineering firm based in Enugu, Nelan Consultants, has petitioned the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, over the disappearance of five engineers from the firm in Ebonyi State.

A co-owner of the firm, Mr Benjamin Ezeagwu, made the complaint in a letter written by the firm’s lawyer, Mr Tagbo Ike of Ike and Associates to IGP made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Enugu.

Ezeagwu said the five engineers were on Nov. 3 deployed to a road project at Effium in Ebonyi in continuation of routine supervisory works.

He was to hold a meeting with one Ken Okeh at 3pm same date after the site visit to discuss some accommodation issues.

According to him, the victims had travelled from Enugu to Effium with the project vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with registration number ERR 001 EB and had arrived Effium about 2pm ahead of the scheduled meeting.

“On arrival, the team called Okeh and announced their arrival at the site to him.

“The call put to Okeh was the last heard from them till date and spirited efforts made by the firm, families and friends of the victims have yielded no fruit as their respective phones remained switched off.

“No word has been heard of them till date and the vehicle they travelled with has not been seen anywhere,” Ezeagwu said.

He listed their names as Nelson Onyemeh, Stanley Nwazulum, Ernest Edeani, Ik Ejiofor and Samuel Aneke.

He said the firm was appointed by the Ebonyi State government to supervise ABD-assisted construction of the Ebonyi State ring road project.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, DSP Loveth Odah advised the general public to avoid Effium community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state where the engineers were abducted.

Oda said the commissioner of police, Aliyu Garba, had earlier issued a warning concerning the area.

She said hoodlums had decided to take advantage of the situation to unleash mayhem in the area, adding that the victims were on ring road project in the area when the incident happened.

She said the CP had also directed the command’s anti-kidnapping unit to embark on a manhunt to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.

NAN reports that Ezza and Effium communities in Ohaukwu LGA have been embroiled in deep crisis, leading to wanton destruction of lives and property.

Military and police operatives have since been fully deployed in the area to enforce the order and peace restored. (NAN).