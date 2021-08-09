A real estate firm, Winhomes Global Services Limited, has petitioned the attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) and the assistant inspector-general of Police, Zone 2, Zonal Command, Onikan, Lagos, urging them to investigate the activities of some alleged land grabbers.

The firm in a petition signed by the company’s lawyer, Bolanle Olugbani, alleged that Charles Oghor and Andrew Archer are using one Saheed Olukosi (a.k.a Akogun) to cause a breach of public peace and breakdown of law and order.

The petitioner alleged that Olukosi acting for the family of the late Madam Efunroye Tinubu and Adamakin Investment & Works Limited threatened to kill its managing director.

In a similar petition sent to the assistant inspector-general of police, Zone 2, Zonal Command, Onikan, Lagos,the firm claimed that it bought 17 hectares of land at Okun Ajah from the principal members of the Odewale Agbationika Family of Okun Ajah and another 10 hectares of land from the Etisalat Multipurpose Co-operative Society both covered by a Certificate of Occupancy No-69/69/200AC and governor’s consent dated May 10, 2014, respectively.

He stated that the activity of Saheed Olukosi and his cohorts is capable of destroying investors’ confidence in Lagos State and may lead to a breach of the public peace at Okun Ajah and a breakdown of law if not checked.

When contacted, the managing director, Adamakin Investment and Works Limited, Akinfolabi Akindele described as untrue that he purportedly sent thugs to anybody on the disputed land.

‘’We have a valid court judgement on the land, so why should I send thugs to attack people. This is an attempt to tarnish my name,’’ he said.