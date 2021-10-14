Manufacturers and distributors of hygiene, personal care and related products, Aspira Nigeria Limited has introduced “oracare+” toothpaste to the Nigerian market.

The product, which is designed to cater for the oral hygiene of Nigerians, has been endorsed by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The council described it as innovative and in line with global best practice as it pertains to manufacturing.

At a media event, the company’s head of marketing, Mr Santhosh Kumar Nair, said, “We painstakingly looked at the Nigerian environment and we also did a lot of research on the best oral hygiene product that Nigerians would be interested; we considered a lot of factors such as cultural acceptability, health and food.

The introduction of the toothpaste comes after years of rigorous research and development the company embarked to make the product meet the peculiarities of the Nigerian environment, the firm explained.

The firm, a member of the Lee Group of Companies, has a production facility in Kano. It commenced operations in 2009 and has been adding value to the country’s economy by churning out quality products and contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and capacity building.

other products, ours is more of how effective the product would be to the mouth and at the same time, we considered the pricing.

“We believe that ORACARE+ will be the benchmark that would be used to measure future toothpastes produced in the Nigerian market.

adhered to international and national standards. We have the NAFDAC, SON and other professional endorsement that would attest to the quality of our products,” Nair said.

The new toothpaste is available in 50g, 90g and 140g variants.