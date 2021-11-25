BGEN international has stated that it’s committed to closing service gaps in engineering standards across Africa, adding that this would enhance capacity building by training and re-skilling homegrown talents to deliver on local and international projects to strengthen market operations.

This, it said, would enhance capacity building, strengthen market operations and deepen Africa capacity in the key areas of industrialisation such that it will drive growth in manufacturing sector with the adoption of cleaner energy sources to reducing gas flaring emission which it said has high negative impact of carbon emissions and carbon monoxide in human health and industries.

The company mentioned that it’s setting up an Academy in Africa to deploy potential engineers for training, saying that this will deepen institutional partnership and unlock skills for apprenticeship programmes to break even into the Nigerian market and across Africa boundaries.

While stating that the process will drive artisanal training, instrumentation to provide a range of mechanical and electrical services including design and management, HVAC and building services, instrumentation and control systems, LV assemblies and system integration, LV/MV power distribution, piping systems and steel fabrication.

Speaking on the development, managing director, BGEN International, Don Foy said BGEN academy would have workshops for training artisans to exploring their skills in mechanical, electrical engineering to drive the BGEN quality standards adding that this further strengthen their operations as a multinational based investor in engineering services.

Foy stated that BGEN will attract local expertise across Africa to establish market to develop several projects across Africa with their 30 years professional and quality standards in engineering footprint.

On cleaner energy sources, Foy stated that they will bring in technology that will devise alternative ways of renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emissions while stating that the adoption of cleaner energy sources would ensure a better climate change for the manufacturing sector and industries.

He said the distribution of solar distribution process and adoption of diesel generators will bring an effective climate change.

Also, the company will initially support its existing and new Nigerian-based clients along with those based in countries including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya.

On his part, International &strategic business director at BGEN, Vinnie Edge stated that the academy is committed to training people in building their skills by adopting technical knowledge to develop the capacity of Nigerians with high standards while adding that this will be promising time for young talents in Nigeria.

The team combined, with more the 60 years’ experience would operate in the continent, with the specific market entry expertise, an exceptional understanding of the African marketplace, and a wealth of engineering knowledge.

Vinnie Edge affirmed that “We already have an enviable client list including multinationals such as Diageo, Mondelez and PZ Cussons, having successfully completed more than 200 projects in Africa,”

“We’re looking forward to supporting local and international businesses in the region with bespoke electrical and mechanical engineering services to help optimise their operations. At a personal level, I’m looking forward to supporting the company as we look to create a positive legacy in the continent.”

The operation will be headed up by a senior management team including Vinnie Edge (international & strategic business director at BGEN), Don Foy (managing director at BGEN International, Nigeria) and Bolaji Sofoluwe (chair of BGEN International, Nigeria).