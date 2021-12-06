In celebrating its 10 years in the Nigerian IT ecosystem, Ethnos IT Security Solutions Limited, reiterated commitment in offering robust cybersecurity solutions across the nation.

The company used that opportunity to unveil its new logo that would reflect its new business vision.

Speaking to the media, the founder and CEO of Ethnos IT Security Solutions, Peter Ejiofor said “As a company we were designed to provide security solutions to organizations, businesses and others. As technology keeps improving, we came to knowledge that security is the backbone of technology.

We cannot talk about technology advancement without thinking of how to secure your business assets and human to human engagements.”

He added “Today, technology is looking at artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, metaverse, digital transformation, holography and many others. We have grown with these new technologies and also improved in our capacity and skillset to support our customers as they consume these technologies.”

On the evolution of the organization, the CEO added that apart from offering world- class cybersecurity solutions to organization, the company has come to understand the need to build capacity and the required skillset for the country and various individual organizations that will man their cybersecurity department.

Having noticed the gap in capacity building, he noted that Ethnos IT Solutions established a center that will train the young ones at no cost and have them equipped for organizations that will need their services.