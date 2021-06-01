Genesis group managing director,Dr Nnaeto Orazulike, has restated the Group’s determination to promote entrepreneurship schemes in support of youth development.

Nnaeto said that economic empowerment of Nigeria’s youth population will go a long way to bridge the unemployment gap in the country.

He made the commitment when his firm Genesis Group was honoured by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA , during the Association’s 60TH anniversary awards.

The award was to honour him for his exemplary role in the entertainment and hospitality sector through which he has lifted many youths by boosting their capacity.

Several notable Nigerians as well as several industry leaders including WTO boss, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Nnaeto Orazulike of Genesis Group and Bolanle Austen Peters were awarded for their transformational leadership in their respective fields.

The awards were as part of its activities to commemorate its 60th anniversary.

The icons were awarded for being thought leaders in their various industries. Prominent Nigerians like Orazulike who has played an exemplary role in the entertainment and hospitality sector was presented with the Excellence Award for his contribution to the Hospitality and Entertainment industry.

Other awardees include Grammy-winning artist BurnaBoy, Amina Jane Mohammed, who received their awards virtually.