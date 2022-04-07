The Maritime and Offshore Award (OMIS), yesterday, called on stakeholders in the sector to nominate deserving practitioners and organisation in the 15 categories open for nomination on the award website.

The chief executive officer, OMIS Award, Femi Da-silva, which explained that the award was conceived to recognise and celebrate excellence in the maritime and offshore sector, said, it has received over 300 nominations for the oncoming award scheduled to hold in July, 2022.

Da-silva further stated that the award was conceived to recognise and celebrate excellence in the maritime and offshore sector.

The award organisers, however, unveiled an international panel of judges for its inaugural edition, saying the four-member panel comprising maritime experts from Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt and Greece was to increase the credibility of the award and ensure only the most qualified nominees win.

Da-silva identified the judges as, Dr. Ify Akerele, a Nigerian and pioneer Director General of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS); Colonel Barthélemy Blédé, an Ivorian maritime expert currently serving as Liaison Officer with the Regional Centre for Maritime Safety and Security in West Africa (CRESMAO); Mohamed Tayel, an Egyptian subsea Integrity Engineer with more than 20 years’ experience; and Christos Michalopoulos, a Greek Naval Architect and ISPS Lead Auditor.

He said, the organising committee deemed an extension necessary to give ample time for more nominees to join the already swelling nomination pool.

Da-silva said: “more than 300 nominations have been received so far since the nomination process commenced in the first week of March.

“However, we have been getting calls and messages from many stakeholders requesting an extension. Many of those that reached us said that they learnt about the award late and would like more time to be able to nominate.

“The organising committee deliberated on the requests and thought it wise to extend nomination by two weeks.”

He urged stakeholders to nominate deserving maritime practitioners and organisations in the 15 categories open for nomination on the award website.

The OMIS Award boss equally announced a two-week extension to the nomination deadline for the award.