A new seed entity (ECOBasic Seed Company) capable of bridging the existing gap in early generation seeds production in Nigeria has debuted with a promise to drive the seed sector in the sub-region with the production of high quality and pure seeds, the managing director, Mr. Brighton Karume, has said.

Karume, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, disclosed that currently, over 90 percent of the Early Generation Seed (EGS) – breeder and foundation seed – sourced in Nigeria are from research institutions.

However, these research institutions he said, struggle to meet the rising demand for high-quality foundation seed from seed companies due to inadequate financial and technical support.

This he stressed had a huge impact on the productivity and profitability of indigenous seed companies which ultimately limits farmers’ access to high-quality seeds.

The managing director said closing the national maize production and demand gap requires concerted efforts by players across the value chain.

“At the core of this effort is the need to accelerate awareness and widespread use of improved, disease-resistant hybrid maize seed varieties that can resist striga and fall army worm infestation thereby boosting yield, it all starts with the right seed,” he said.

Karum said Nigeria can double its maize production and achieve self-sufficiency if 50 per cent of maize farmers across the country adopt hybrid maize varieties.

According to him, only 10 per cent of Nigerian farmers plant hybrid varieties, a situation that had made it impossible for the country to meet the national demand. “IF 50 per cent of farmers adopt and plant hybrid varieties, this singular act can double the country’s maize yield from the current ~2 mt/ha to over 4 mt/ha thereby causing annual production to increase to about 20 mi mt.”

