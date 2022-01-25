A firm, Avastone Global Service Limited has threatened legal action against the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, over alleged illegal demolition of its properties on Plot 1,186 Katampe Extension, Abuja, despite a valid and subsisting judgement of a competent court of law.

The firm gave the FCT administration seven-day ultimatum to pay N2 billion as damages arising from the demolition exercise or face legal action.

The counsel to the claimant, Ataguba Aboje, in a pre-action letter addressed to the minister, dated January 18, 2022, titled: “Demand for immediate compensation for unlawful destruction of properties and flagrant and intentional breach of court judgment”, narrated the circumstances of the case. He said the firm on July 22, 2022 filed a suit against the Consulate of Republic of Yemen, the minister of the FCT and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over venture agreement by the consulate and administrative decisions by the FCT minister, which the firm considered indefensible.

The suit marked CV/2257/2020 was assigned to Justice V.S. Garba of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gwagwalada division, holden at Kwali.

The judge had on November 29, 2021, entered judgement in the company’s favour and made the following orders: “a declaration that the joint venture agreement between the claimant and the 1st Defendant for the purpose of developing Plot 1186, Katampe Extension, Cadastral zone b 19, is binding on the parties, valid and subsisting.

“A declaration that all the approvals granted by the 2nd and 3rd Defendants for development of Plot 1186 Katampe Extension, Cadastral Zone B 19, Abuja is binding and subsisting.

“A declaration that the demolition notice issued by the 2nd and 3rd defendants for demolition of Plot 1186 Katampe Extension, Cadastral Zone B 19, Abuja is oppressive, illegal and unconstitutional.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants in this suit from demolishing the structure/buildings erected on Plot 1186 Katampe Extension, Abuja.’’

