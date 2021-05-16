ADVERTISEMENT

By OLUSHOLA BELLO and ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Lagos

In a bid to provide Nigerians with affordable and secured access to asset ownership and investments, Assetrise (AR) Limited has launched the FlapCoop, a cooperative society platform initiative to assist individuals invest and earn from real estate, agricultural and other strategic assets investments.

Speaking during the launch of its product and unveiling of its new branch office in Lagos, the group managing director, AR Limited, Rotimi Ojamamoye, noted that the new initiative, which is licensed by the Lagos state Ministry of commerce, industry and cooperatives and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) was created with the aim of making luxuries and assets affordable to Nigerians.

“We discovered the importance of funding and savings and to be a pioneer in terms of asset ownership and asset investment is to create opportunities and jobs and also involve the people through crowd funding. So, this is simply our crowd funding initiative and what we do is to invest our crowd funds into real estate, agriculture and FinTech (financial technology).

“Lending credence to the wealth of the developed nations and how easy life can be for every human in accomplishing basic needs and even greater goals with a flexible system that support the finance of all from education, technology, investment, housing and more we are motivated to create a formidable and accountable system that can make this work in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.