Digital firm, Airopay has said the ultimate goal of its brand Airopay App is to further digitise payment in Africa and beyond, thereby, making mobile payment very easy.

The mobile app accommodates deposits and withdrawals, including cardless ATM withdrawals, transfer between accounts, domestic remittances, 3rd party or non-registered user deposits to accounts, payment of utility bills, flight tickets purchase, airtime top up, payment of tuition as well as bill payments for betting, lottery and games at 0% downtime.

According to the chief executive officer, Airopay, Charles John Oyakhilome, the whole idea of the app is to digitise payments in Africa and beyond, adding that, the ultimate goal of the brand is to make mobile payments across borders very easy.

Similarly, the platform will provide economic empowerment for entrepreneurs, merchants and retailers.

Speaking on the app, the director of strategy and business growth, Kelechi Mbah, emphasised that Airopay has many unique services to offer in the Fintech space as it is set to ensure a life made easy.

Mbah said, while it may look like the market is saturated, there are still many gaps which Airopay has carefully designed its services to fill, noting that, the Airopay App is set to give the general public a unique experience of ease and swiftness for both International and Local fund transfers with Zero percent downtime!

However, the chief financial officer, Adedayo Johnson added, “our users will enjoy an unbeatable interest rate of 16 percent on Savings, access to Loans within 24 hours and Bill Payment transactions, different from what the general public has experienced.”