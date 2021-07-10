Fintrak Software, a software development company, has described its software, Fintrak Enterprise Performance Insight (PI- 360) to help in Deepening productivity for multi-level management staff in Organisations.

The Company in a statement to LEADERSHIP said that “In the last decade, banks simply relied on monthly financial statements balance sheets, income statements, branch revenue and expense reports, as the only measurements of performance. But in the era of increased financial sector regulation and advance technology adoptions that impact customers and revenue, more and more data are available as of today, businesses are now taking a more rigorous, in-depth approach to managing corporate performance.”

According to the Company, Fintrak Enterprise Performance Insight (PI- 360) solution framework enables pervasive operational and financial performance management across an entire business. With FinTrak, Banks can create a true culture of visibility, accountability, and performance enhancement with our performance management solution.

“The PI- 360 reporting tool facilitates organisations to make quick strategic and tactical business decisions that would increase productivity at the long run. The new FinTrak PI-360, is a robust business intelligence (BI) solution, that enables organizations to gain deeper level of insight, flexibility and scalability to grow. Empowering users with the right information to make critical business decision and inherently deliver business value (Revenue and profitability, customer retention and acquisition, operational efficiency), resource productivity, and IT effectiveness.”

Speaking of the solution, the Group managing director of Fintrak, Bimbo Abioye, stated “Performance Insight (PI-360) is a web-based Enterprise Performance Management Suite, modularized into various Financial Management Modules. The new FinTrak PI-360 will not just enable users manage performance, it will improve it! The solution is designed to empower users with varying needs for information across enterprise. Strategic units can now generate related profiled reports perform avalanche of analytics leveraging on the single source of data.”

He added that “Being an integrated FinTrak ERP platform that primarily focuses on the numeric information that can be extracted, it also processes the capacity to integrate with third party Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERPs) and data warehouses, FinTrak eliminates the usual problem of independent systems unable to cooperate with one another and exchange data. By implementing FinTrak PI360, interoperability of systems is built for exchange information between systems and consumed by multiple users and business units from a single source.”

Also, the executive director, Business Development of the Company, Ladi Ipaye, explained “Without mincing words, the Fintrak MPR is a blend of the Enterprise Management Performance Reporting, the optimized daily Management Profitability Reporting, Balance Scorecard. “FINTRAK Pi360 solution integrates seamlessly with your existing investment to help you mitigate against waste and loss.”

FinTrak Software is a global Financial Technology organization providing innovative technology and business solutions to financial institutions in the financial services sector and enterprises across continents.