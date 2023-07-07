Firms Move To Support Nigerian Startups, Entrepreneurs

Towards driving innovation through startup investment, and managing the mental health of founders during challenging economic times, Moolu Venture Capital LP and Moolu Venture Lab, are set to hold Emerald Pitchfest Competition and E-tech Africa Summit.

The CEO of Moolu Ventures Lab, Mr Prince Ogbonna, in a press release made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday, said innovation has the power to transform economies, create jobs, and address societal challenges.

He said the aim of the event scheduled to hold on July 31, 2023 at The Palms Hotel, Abuja, was to inspire and invigorate the ecosystem, encourage wider stakeholder participation, as well as provide a platform for startups to showcase their innovations, connect with potential investors, and gain valuable insights from industry experts.

“By providing entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, mentorship, and access to networks, the initiatives aim to create an enabling environment where innovation thrives and startups can reach their full potential. This collaborative effort, he said, empowers founders to navigate the challenges and seize opportunities in the fast-paced business landscape.

“However, it requires strategic investment and unwavering support to flourish. Moolu Venture Capital LP has taken on the role of driving this change by actively investing in growth startups. We recognize the immense potential of these young companies and their ability to disrupt industries and ignite economic growth.

“But it is not just about capital. Moolu Venture Lab is our flagship initiative, designed to accelerate the learnings and speed of growth for startups,” he stated.